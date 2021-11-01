National Assembly, Other Parliaments, Most Misunderstood Govt Organ –Gbajabiamila

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
National Assembly, Other Parliaments, Most Iisunderstood Govt Organ –Gbajabiamila
Femi Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has stated that the National Assembly and legislature in other parts of the world is the most misunderstood organ of government.

He explained that this is why the Committee on Media and Public Affairs is critical to the House for enlightening the public on its activities.

Also Read: Yahaya Bello: The Media Must Self-Regulate To Avoid Malfunctioning

Gbajabiamila made this known in Abuja on Monday at the opening of a two-day capacity-building workshop for the committee.

He noted that the committee plays a major role in the activities of the House as it is the intermediary between the lawmakers and the public.

He added that that committee’s work goes a long way in shaping the perception that the public has of the House and correcting any misinformation that is in the public sphere.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here