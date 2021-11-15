Ndume: ISWAP Regrouping Around Lake Chad — Army Needs More Support

Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume has expressed that fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) are regrouping around Lake Chad.

He spoke in the aftermath of the attack on Askira Uba LGA of Borno.

Dzarma Zirkusu, a brigadier-general, and three soldiers of the Nigerian army were killed in the attack.

Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Ndume stated that the “intensity” at which they attacked the soldiers is worrisome.

Speaking further, the lawmaker from Borno stated that they came in more than 10 gun trucks.

“I want to express my condolences to the Nigerian army over the death of the general who died along Chibok road. ISWAP terrorists attacked a town there. They know that the general was the major obstacle to their operation. They laid an ambush and rammed a bomb-ladened car into his vehicle,” the lawmaker said.

“This is not the end, but the beginning of the end of terrorists. I know that the army has what it takes to take the fight to them. There is a need to urge other security agencies to give the army the needed support. We also need to urge vigilante groups to assist them.

“For now, we will assume that it was an isolated case. But the intensity with which they came is worrisome. They came with more than 10 gun trucks. They are also regrouping around Borno north.

“That’s the Lake Chad axis. The military is aware and the air force is providing surveillance in the area. It was a revenge mission. The army has been taking out key ISWAP commanders and they have their revenge.

“Last week, for instance, they abducted relatives of the Emir of Askira. They also abducted some passengers along that road. If the Army sustains the temple, we will win this insurgency.

“The equipment is arriving gradually. We are monitoring. As a committee, we will go and see what has been brought into the country.”