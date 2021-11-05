Nepotism Is The Bane Of Nigeria’s Unity: Udom Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has expressed that nepotism Is the bane of Nigeria’s unity.

He expressed concerns there was more diversity than unity among Nigerians presently compared to time past when every Nigerian could win election irrespective of ethno-religious and regional backgrounds.

He spoke on the theme, ‘Unity in Diversity,’ during a lecture on Thursday organised by Arewaedia and Development Forum in Kaduna.

The governor argued that the people needed the nation as a melting pot, where the identities remain but the flavours blend, “where, as the first stanza of our former national anthem so emotionally enjoined, ‘though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand.’

“What we see nowadays is a country where ethnic champions drive the narrative, and the cacophony of discordant voices makes it difficult for us to hear ourselves.”