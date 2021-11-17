Ngige: ASUU Strike Won’t Happen… Funds Are Available

Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige has stated that the strike threatened by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will not take place.

Recall that on Monday, ASUU issued a three-week ultimatum to the federal government to implement the earlier agreement reached with the union.

Speaking on Tuesday in an interview on Channels Television, Ngige stated that funds are available for universities.

Also Read: ASUU Responsible For Destruction Of Education In Nigeria – Adamu Garba

“The strike will not happen. For one, I know that the funds to pay are there and the ministry of education has assured me that by tomorrow, they will emanate letters to make sure that the disbursement reaches the accounts of the various universities,” he said.

“We are not paying the unions directly, so it will get to the universities’ accounts.”