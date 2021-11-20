Nigeria, Cameroon Have Achieved Success In Border Dispute – Malami

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has stated that Nigeria and Cameroon have managed their border disputes peacefully.

Malami stated this at the opening of the 33rd Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CNMC) in Cameroon.

He explained that Nigeria and Cameroon were looked upon as role models in the quest for peace instead of war being the first two countries to unequivocally accept the judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Also Read: Ndume: Attack On Taraba Community By Ambazonia Separatists A Communal Conflict

The minister said, “Now the entire world behooves our every step as we strive to define, delineate and demarcate our land and maritime boundaries.

“This is a task that must be done and we as participants must do all we could as brothers to foster unbreakable peace to our affected populations, we have packaged cross border initiative (CBI) to ameliorate the aged-long lack of infrastructural amenities and usher in peace, progress and sustainable development for other states to emulate.

“I look forward to seeing genuine strides recorded by both states in the submitted SCD report to the CNMC encapsulated in international best practice tools of horse trading, give and take, esprit de corps, fraternity and brotherhood where there would be “no victor no vanquished.”