Nigeria In Dire Need Of Incorruptible Jurist – Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has stated that Nigeria is in desperate need of incorruptible jurists with unassailable integrity to keep it on the straight and narrow way.

Okowa stated this on Wednesday at the night of tributes for the late Supreme Court Judge, Justice Samuel Oseji, held at the Court of Appeal, Asaba.

He described the late Jurist as an incorruptible jurist and a man of unassailable integrity whose death was a great loss to Delta and Nigeria.

He said, “Oseji died at a time when the country was in desperate need of men and women with unassailable integrity.

“His demise has robbed the Supreme Court of Nigeria of an eminent and incorruptible jurist.

“We are living at a time in the history of this country that we are in desperate need of men and women with unassailable integrity like the late Justice Oseji, to keep us on the straight and narrow way.