Nigerian Actress To Host ‘Talk With Toke Makinwa’ Show

Media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa has taken to her social media to announce that she is the new host of the biggest talk show on the continent tagged “TalkwithtokeMakinwa”

In her post, the star asked her fans to join her on the show as she speaks with the hottest and superb celebrity in the continent on the show in which they pour out thinking, thought and feelings about their experience.

The talk show is coming to our screen through the channel Honey TV from the 19th of November 2021. Channel 173 only on DSTV.

Toke also made it known that since she was little, she has always looked up to Oprah Gail Winfrey who is an American talk show host.

The queen stated that she had written many letters to her when she was a child and hope to be a talk show host just like her.

Well, her dream has finally come to pass and she is definitely excited about her new achievement.

“Dear @oprah I know the chances of you reading this is second to none but I just wanted to share this pivotal moment with you. I wrote so many letters to you as a child, hoping you’ll adopt me and I’ll one day be a talk show host just like you. You see, this was my dream as a little girl, to have a voice that unites people like me, to tell stories and change the world through television. I never got a response from you but I watched you more and I knew that one day, if I stayed true to my path, if I worked hard the universe will reward me. This year has been my year of manifestation, God’s goodness is running after me.

“After 12 years of dreaming and working hard, guys say hello to the host of the biggest talk show in Africa. Yes guys, the biggest global talk show is coming to @honeyafricatv it’s called Talk with Toke Makinwa and I get to chat the biggest stars around the globe. Africa, this one is for you. Catch it on the 19th of November on Honey 🍯 channel 173 on DSTV.”

