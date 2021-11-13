Nigerian Idol Returns For 7th Season

Following the success of Nigerian Idol season 6, MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of the competition for a 7th season, starting with an online audition.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Tejumola said that the auditions for the 7th season of Nigerian Idol will open on Sunday, 14 November, and close on Sunday, 28 November 2021.

According to her, Nigerian Idol begins in February 2022, sponsored by BIGI.

She said interested contestants should upload a 60-second video of themselves singing any song of their choice and send it to www.africamagic.tv, saying contestants must also be between 16 and 30 years of age.

“MultiChoice remains committed to promoting and giving young music talents in Nigeria a platform to shine and actualise their dreams.

“Season 7 promises to be even bigger and more entertaining, so if you believe you have what it takes to be the next Nigerian Idol, be a part of the auditions starting on November 14,” she said.

Tejumola disclosed that the 6th edition had Kingdom Kroseide emerge winner while the 7th edition promises to be more entertaining.