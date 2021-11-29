Nigerians blast Festus Keyamo after he described all Endsars panels setup in Nigeria as illegal

Nigerians are not happy with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo after he described all Endsars panels setup in Nigeria as illegal.

In an interview with Channels TV, Festus Keyami, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment stated that the state government cannot examine the conduct of police officers and military personnel in response to an investigation relating to the government’s position on an alleged repot by the Lagos Judical panel.

Video below:

His statement which didn’t sit well with Nigerians has evoked several mixed reactions from them.

They wondered why he isn’t concerned about the main aim of the panel but rather the legality of it.

See reactions below: