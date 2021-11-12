Nigerians Can Look After Themselves If Infrastructure Is In Place – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that Nigerians can look after themselves if there is necessary infrastructure in place to aid their day-to-day activities.

He spoke in Paris Thursday while meeting with the president of the Islamic Development Bank, Mohammed Al-Jasser, at the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said: “We’re struggling very hard on infrastructure because there can’t be sustainable development without it.

“Considering the vastness of our country, we need roads, rail, power, airports, housing, and that’s what we’ve engaged ourselves with in the past six years. And our people are seeing the new developments. Relative to the resources available to us, we have not done badly. When infrastructure is in place, our people can look after themselves.”