Nigerians Must Support Locally Made Goods To Boost Trade -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to support locally manufactured goods to boost trade activities and prospects in the country.

He made this call on Friday in his keynote address at the opening of the 35th edition of Lagos International Trade Fair themed, ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value,’ organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

He was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba ‘Niyi Adebayo.

President Buhari described trade as central to ending poverty, raising peoples’ standards of living, accelerating economic growth and improving productivity.

He also disclosed that one of the major policy thrusts the federal government was deploying to drive the facilitation of trade and market access was the imminent revision of Nigeria’s trade policy.