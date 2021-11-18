“Nigerians wanted to donate money for me but Ayiri ruined it for me with audio $350,000” – Big Brother Africa star, Tayo Faniran says

Tayo Faniran has said that Warri billionaire, Ayiri Emami, never gave him the money he promised him in 2014.

The Big Brother Africa star, who emerged first runner up in the reality show in 2014, was promised $350,000 by Ayiri.

Tayo said this discouraged other Nigerians who were willing to donate to him as they felt he already had enough money.

However, he said Ayiri ended up not fulfilling the promise. He also alleged that when he met Ayiri at a club years later, the billionaire kept a “strong face” so he won’t remind him of the money promised.

See his post below:

