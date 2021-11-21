Nigeria’s Unity, Progress Possible- Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerians to contribute to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

He spoke on Saturday at the graduation ceremony of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 43 in the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos, the Plateau State capital.

He tasked the graduands to be the first promoters of Nigeria’s unity.

He stated that the seminar policy work/document, which had been submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari, showed clearly how the best Nigerian minds could work together for the progress of the country.