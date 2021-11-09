Nina Ivy Responds To Claims That She Is Not Proud Of Her New Bum

Reality TV star, Nina Ivy has hit back at trolls questioning her for not flaunting her new ass.

The star recently did a job on her butt and she has made it known that she is proud of it.

Some of the trolls called her out for not flaunting it stating she might be feeling uncomfortable or not proud of it.

READ ALSO: BBNaija’s Nina Celebrates Her Son As He Clocks One

Nina however, took to her social media story a comment made by a follower on Instagram who said: “It seems Nina is not proud of her ass job, she never show it off na why”

The brand Influencer hit back with a matured romantic reply “so someone made this comment on my page earlier today, and this is not the first time someone is making this comment, I can’t remember telling you guys I had a surgery so I can show off my ass, my surgery was for my own body improvement, for myself, I’ve always wanted this body and I had the money so why not, I’m not that type that feels comfortable showing off my ass on social media except I decided to do that, which is very unlikely to happen,

Nina further begged her haters to stay away from her “let me be please”

See post below: