No Diamond Bra Recovered From Diezani: EFCC

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa has expressed that there was no diamond bra recovered from Diezani Alison-Madueke, former petroleum minister.

Recall that in October, the federal government had listed assets forfeited by Diezani to include properties located in Banana Island Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Other items listed are 125 wedding gowns, 13 small gowns, 41 waist trainers, 73 hard flowers, 11 suits, 11 invisible bras, 73 veils, 30 braziers, two standing fans, 17 magic skirts, six blankets, one table blanket and 64 pairs of shoes.

However, reports had circulated at the time that diamond bras were included in the items forfeited by the former minister.

Speaking on Wednesday when he featured on Your View, a programme on TVC, the EFCC chairman said no such item was recovered from Diezani.

Bawa also stated that one of the challenges affecting the agency’s operations is the attitude of Nigerians to the activities of the commission.

“You have accused us several times of media trial, but I think it’s good to be fair to everybody at all times. Justice is a two-way thing. There was nothing like diamond bra. It’s a creation of social media,” he said.

“I can tell you that for free because I am the lead investigator on that. I’m not aware of it. If there is something on that, I should know because I led the search and all of that.

“And that is one of the things that I mentioned to you that the biggest problem that we have is our attitude. We need to change for the better.”