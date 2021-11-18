No Female Police Officer Residing With Spouse In Barracks’ll Be Ejected, Says IGP

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has stated that no female police officer will be ejected from Police barracks across the country for residing there with a civilian spouse.

Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the IGP gave the assurance while reacting to a signal purportedly originated by the Enugu State Police Command.

The signal purportedly stated that women Police personnel occupying barracks accommodation with their civilian husbands should vacate before January 31, 2022.

He said the IGP has ordered investigations into the viral signal to ensure that disciplinary action is taken against any person(s) found wanting.