None Of The PDP Members Who Plotted To Bring Me Down Survived – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that all those who engaged in clandestine activities to pull down his administration have experienced utter disappointment.

Wike stated that the recent crises within the Peoples Democratic Party were stirred by people who, in secret meetings, plotted to bring him down.

The governor said no one of such persons had achieved their plots.

Wike stated these at a thanksgiving service organised to celebrate the appointment of Justice Simeon Amadi as the Chief Judge of Rivers State, at St. Philip’s Anglican Church, Elibrada Parish, in Emohua Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The governor, according to a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, in Port Harcourt, stated that nobody could tamper with whom God had ordained.

He added that but for God, he would not have become the governor of the state.

He said, “Recently, you heard there were some crises in the Peoples Democratic Party. Everybody who was involved, that plotted everything for my downfall – all are out.

“Everyone, that slept, that went to a meeting, planning how they’re going to bring me down, not one survived.”