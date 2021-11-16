NUPENG Threatens Nationwide Strike, Fuel Scarcity Looms

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas has given the Federal Government a two-week strike notice.

This fresh notice from the union raises the possibility of fuel scarcity across the country in the coming weeks.

NUPENG members basically control the downstream arm of the oil sector and industrial action by the union would ground the supply and distribution of petrol nationwide.

Citing the need to attend to oil workers’ welfare, NUPENG stated that it would begin the proposed strike at the expiration of the notice.

Also Read: Zainab Ahmed: FG Will Pay Nigerians Transport Allowance After Fuel Subsidy Removal

The development came via a statement signed by NUPENG President, Williams Akhoreha, and General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi.

The union had reached its decision during a special national delegates conference convened on last Thursday.

It listed non-payment of workers’ salaries, title benefits, among others, as reasons for its resolution.

According to the statement from the union, the ultimatum took effect on Monday, November 15, 2021.