NYSC Is Here To Stay, Says Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has expressed that the National Youth Service Corps scheme is here to stay and cannot be scrapped.

Dare stated this when responding to a question regarding the calls to scrap the NYSC scheme at the State House on Thursday.

The minister said the cancellation of the scheme at this point of Nigeria’s history will be like throwing the baby away with the bathwater, adding that some communities will not survive without Youth corps members.

He said, “The contribution of the NYSC scheme to national development and national unity has been audited. We have communities who wait for youth corpers every year to come and help them with their health facilities.

“We have the CDS programme. Multiple projects across communities are projects done by our youth corpers. And I don’t want to talk about the soft side of the NYSC; marriages, long-term friendships and the rest.”