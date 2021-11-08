OAP Moet Abebe Hits Back At Troll Who Body Shamed Her

OAP Moet Abebe is definitely not having it after a troll body-shamed her.

This is coming after the start shared a breath-taking picture of herself and a troll decided to shame her for her natural body.

In her post, she said: “owing every part of me…. Including my imperfections.. safe to say that cellulite offends people, something natural??? Ok na… We claim we want to see more “natural bodies” but we’re ready for this conversation.”

Not quite later, a follower commented “mio understand aunty yio… What’s she trying to display herself abi I’m the only one seeing her lap is nothing to display?.”

She replied him with a sensational attack “@daddy_ore f*ck you!!! Your display picture is nothing worthy of being display… Aren’t you even a married man? Pls go and face your wife’s imperfections and leave next with my cellulite”.