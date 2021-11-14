Obaseki: I Won’t Leave PDP For Another Party, No Matter The Pressure

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has once again reiterated that he has no plan to join another political party.

He stated this while speaking in Benin on Saturday during a banquet to mark the Alaghodaro Summit.

Obaseki, who joined the Peoples Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress, stated that his party affiliation will not alter development plans for the state.

Obaseki said his government is committed to ensuring a progressive and prosperous Edo state.

He said: “No matter the persuasion to join any political party, I will not. I will continue to provide leadership for all Edo people. We don’t need to join another political party to develop Edo state to become a home for all.

“Our goal is to position Edo where it should be, as our state has been created to provide leadership for this country; that is how it has been and will always be.”