Obi Cubana Closes Down Abuja Club Over Customer’s Demise

Socialite and money manager, Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, has closed down his Abuja club, Hustle and Bustle, over the demise of one of his customers.

The Anambra-conceived club proprietor spread the word about this in an Instagram post on Monday.

It was accumulated that the clubber kicked the bucket throughout the end of the week however the conditions of the passing couldn’t be determined as of press time. An Instagram explanation posted at the same time by Cubana and his club, Hustle and Bustle, read, “We are closed till further notice”. This is due to the loss of our esteemed client.

“We are deeply saddened by this situation and need time to heal from it. Our prayers are with the family of the lost soul. May her soul Rest In Peace. We sympathise with the family on this unbearable loss.

“Kindly bear with us as we pass through this storm.”