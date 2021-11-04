Obi Cubana was wrongfully arrested by the EFCC – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has said that he doesn’t believe Obi Cubana was wrongfully arrested by the EFCC since the businessman is not above the law.

Cubana, who honoured an invite to the office of the EFCC to answer questions bordering on alleged offences of money laundering and tax fraud, is still in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

In reaction to this development, the Anambra-state born actor via his Instagram, stated that nobody is above the law, including nightlife entrepreneur, Obi Cubana.

According to Uche Maduagwu, the businessman is not above the law and wasn’t wrongfully arrested as widely believed.

He also questioned Obi Cubana’s source of wealth, adding that not all that glitters is gold as he doesn’t trust the businessman.

Taking to his official Instagram page, he wrote; “Nobody is above the LAW. Not even Obi Kunu. So many celebrities criticized Me for always asking Hushpuppi Back then his source of overnight WEALTH But today where is he? I would rather drink Garri than hang out With billionaires or millionaires Whose source of wealth i Do not know. Not all that glitter is gold”

