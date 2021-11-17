Okowa: Unemployment Rate Worrying… Governments Must Design Policies To Engage Youths

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed that governments at all levels must work hard to reduce unemployment as part of efforts to address insecurity.

Okowa stated this on Tuesday when he received participants of course 44 of the armed forces command and Staff College, Jaji, at the government house in Asaba, the state capital.

The governor said the theme of this year’s study, ‘Enhancing National Security through Socio-economic Development, was apt considering the harm done to the economy by insecurity and poverty.

He stated that several factors account for insecurity.

He also noted that with growing unemployment in the society, the likelihood of those affected giving in to crime increased.

“Realising this, every government and sub-national government, including the local governments, must try to work hard to pull people out of unemployment and poverty,” Okowa said.

“Unfortunately, as a nation, we have a population that is growing too much, growing more than the economy of the nation.

“At the moment, we are very worried about the unemployment rate in the country. It is much higher even among the youth.

“We must ensure that we begin to design policies and programmes that would continually engage our youths.”