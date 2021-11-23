Oldest Person In The World Dies At 124 (Photo)

Francisa Susano, the woman considered to be the oldest person in the world has passed away.

She died at the age of 124 in the Philippines, local officials confirmed today.

Francisca Susano, known affectionately as Lola, died at around 6.45pm on Tuesday at her home in Kabankalan in the province of Negros Occidental.

Guinness World Records had still been carrying out age verification as of September to declare her the world’s oldest living person.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. Susano had not exhibited any symptoms of Covid-19.

The supercentenarian was born on September 11, 1897, when the country was still ruled by Spain.

Susano was celebrated by the local government on her birthday with certificates to mark her achievement, as well as a cake and flowers.

Politician Rodolfo Ordanes filed a petition that month urging the House of Representatives to award her a £15,000 gift in recognition of her ‘monumental achievement.’