Only APC Can Produce Christian Gov In Nasarawa – Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has stated that a Christian Governor in Nasarawa State is possible only in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He spoke at the weekend in Lafia during the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nasarawa State.

The occasion was attended by former Ministers of Information Prof Jerry Gana and Labaran Maku as well as Senator Patricia Akwashiki.

Sule, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Youths and Sports Development, Hon Yakubu Kwanta, stated that his administration has been fair to Christians in the State.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: Nigerians Should Wait For Tinubu To Speak In January, Says Fashola

He admitted that the Christian deserves to govern the State and called on all stakeholders in other political parties to join in the struggle.

He also noted that it is only in APC that a Christian Governor can emerge in Nasarawa State.

The Governor, who donated N10 million to the new CAN executives, said his administration has sponsored more Christians to pilgrimage than any other State.

The new Nasarawa CAN chairman, Rev (Dr) Sunday Emmah promised not to stand on the side of Christians alone but on the side of every oppressed Nigerian.

“We are on the side of the victims of injustice, we are on the side of the poor, the sick, the dejected, the downtrodden and every Nigerian who desires a better life in a better Nigeria,” he said.