Orji Kalu To Igbo: Make Amends With Buhari So He Can Do More For South-East

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has asked the Igbo to make amends and work with President Muhammadu Buhari to attract more developmental projects to the south-east.

Kalu stated this in an interview with NAN, on Friday, explaining that supporting Buhari will attract more federal projects to the region.

The lawmaker said his zone will give Buhari more votes if given another opportunity.

According to him, it is on the record that Abia north senatorial district is the only zone in the south-east and south-south that gave Buhari 68 percent votes in 2019 elections.

“The relationship with Abia north as a constituency is very cordial and the president has shown a lot of love to us and has remembered us with what we voted for, so we are excited,” he said.

“Abia north is the senatorial district that gave the president the highest votes both in the south-south and south-east, we are number one and nobody is challenging us.

“So, when people say we don’t like Buhari we are not part of it; we have always been in good times with him. We gave him doctorate degree in our university in 2003 (Abia State University) and we gave him chieftaincy title in Igbere (Orji Kalu’s home town} in 2004.

“We are excited to have other people in our area, so Nigerian politicians should remove hatred.

“I encourage the Igbos to work with President Buhari to find a way to make amends and remove sentiments and work with the president so that in the remaining two years he can do more things for us before he leaves office.”