Orji Kalu Visits Nnamdi Kanu, Says ‘I’ll Continue To Counsel Him’

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has paid a visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu who is in the custody of the Department of State Services.

Kalu made this known via a post shared on his Facebook page on Monday.

He stated that he had a discussion with the IPOB leader whom he met in good health and care.

The Senator said he will continue to counsel Kanu just as he had always done in the past, whether he listens or not.

He wrote, “This afternoon, I visited my brother, Maazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, Abuja. I met him in good health and care and we discussed as ‘Umunne’.

“In 2001 when I was Governor, I made his father Eze Israel Okwu Kanu traditional ruler of Akwara Ukwu and since then the family has been very close to me.

“I understand that Nnamdi has an insane amount of people rooting for him back home and I encouraged him to consider the consequences of certain actions and utterances for the sake of the same people.

“Even though my ideology and his ideology are totally different, God has made us brothers and we can’t run away from each other.

“I owe him and Nigerians good counselling…Whether he and his family listen to me or not, I will continue counselling him as I have always done in the past. What we need most is a peaceful and secured society.”