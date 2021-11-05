Osinbajo Distances Self From Collapsed Ikoyi Building, Says He Never Had Interest

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, says he has no connection with the land or the high-rise building that collapsed while under construction on Gerrard Road in Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a statement on Friday, the Vice President’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, stated that his principal has no interest in the said property.

“Let it be made absolutely clear that Professor Yemi Osinbajo does not own and has never owned the said land,” Akande said. “He has also never been involved, in any shape or form, in the development of this or any other land since he became Vice President.

“At no time whatsoever did the VP buy this or any other piece of land from Chief Michael Ade-Ojo (Chairman of Elizade Motors) or entered into any transaction for the sale of that land or any other piece of land from Chief Ade-Ojo or anyone for that matter.

“All property and assets owned by the Vice President have been publicly declared.”

The Vice President’s spokesman faulted a report by a media outfit which suggested that Professor Osinbajo owned the land upon which the collapsed building stood.

The report, he noted, also claimed that Mr Ade-Ojo sold the land to Osinbajo while Vice President, at some point, intervened with the regulatory authorities in Lagos to unseal the property.

