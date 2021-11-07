Osinbajo To Represent Buhari At ECOWAS Summit In Accra

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo will representatives President Muhammadu Buhari at an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Accra, Ghana.

The summit main agenda is on the political situation in the Republics of Guinea and Mali.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘VP Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at 3rd ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Accra on political situation in Guinea, Mali.’

Sunday’s Extraordinary summit, which will be the third on the same agenda this year, will assess previous resolutions and further review the political situation in the Republics of Guinea and Mali.