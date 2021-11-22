Osun 2022: Be Wary Of Enemies Within, Cleric Advises Oyetola

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello has advised Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, to be wary of enemies within ahead of the 2022 governorship poll.

Sheikh Bello spoke in Ikire at the Islamic Life Time Award and launch of an Islamic Hospital, organised by United Imams and Khateeb, Irewole Local Government, Ikire, where the State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji bagged an Islamic lifetime award.

In his words of admonition at the event on Sunday, the cleric also charged all those working with the governor to remain loyal and give their total support for him to realise his second term ambition.

He said, “Continue what you are doing, your great works will speak for your re-election. We are aware of what you are doing. Just continue to believe in God, He is your strength, He will not forsake you.

“My advice for you is to be wary of enemies within. God will make you succeed, you will conquer them and come out victorious. For those that are working with you, they must remain loyal.

“They must support you wholeheartedly particularly on your second term ambition. God will answer your prayers. You will triumph over all those plotting against your ambition.”