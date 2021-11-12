Paris Club Refund: Malami Backing Consultants To Fleece Nigerians Of Their Money, Says Fayemi

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has accused Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation of supporting consultants and private firms to fleece Nigerians of their money.

He made this accusation while speaking to AriseTV on Thursday.

Fayemi queried why the AGF is in a hurry to pay the $418 alleged fee to the consultants instead of waiting for the court decision.

“It is befuddling that the attorney general of the federation is pushing vehemently on the side of people whose primary intent is to fleece the Nigerian people,” Fayemi said.

“One of the ways in which the Governors’ Forum at the time tried to address it was to call for all the cases that are in court and all the claims that are been made by consultants and reviewed them.

“This review was carried out. The attorney-general requested information on this.

“This information was passed to him and at the end of the day, $350 million was approved by Mr. President as full and final settlement and some of these funds went to people who are now back to the attorney-general claiming for ‘$419 million’.

“So if in 2017, a certain amount of money had been approved as full and final payment, where did this $418 million come from?

“I suppose, that is the question that the court needs to help unravel.”