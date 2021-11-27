Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Rebukes Christians About Not Paying Tithe Because Elon Must Does Not.

While lecturing in his congregation last Sunday, Fatoyinbo reprimanded Christians for paying attention to such things about giving when they as Christians can submit to the expression of God and receive its rewards.

”Elon Musk doesn’t pay tithe’ ‘He is the richest man’…yea they have a covenant with some other persons. This is what the person you have a covenant with says. This is what he says. You are going to listen to a nonentity, and I am saying that deliberately, who is not part of your family, whose name is not part of the covenant and you are listening to them”

