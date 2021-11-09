Pastor Taiwo Odukoya announces the demise of his wife

Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Bible Church in Lagos, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has lost his wife,

According to a statement released by the church, the South African wife of the clergyman passed on today November 9 after battling cancer for two years.

”With deep regret and gratitude to God, we have to announce the passing of our Senior Pastor’s wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

She battled cancer for the better part of 2 years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.

We loved her with all our heart, but who are we to fight with the will of God.

The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Pastor Nomthi” the statement read

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya got married to Nomthi in 2010, four years after the death of his first wife, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya in a plane crash in December 2005.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.

