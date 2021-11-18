Paul, Peter Okoye Reunite After 5-Year Feud (Video)

P-Square brothers, Paul Okoye and Peter Okoye have reunited after five years of going their separate ways.

The two brothers settled their differences and were seen on Wednesday, November 17 2021 sharing hugs with each other in a viral video.

While the duo went separate ways as solo acts, their music did not make impact as much as when they were together.

READ ALSO: Stop wishing on P Square reunion” – Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye says

Their fans have found different ways to help them settle their differences but none worked out.

The duo look so excited to be able to settle their dispute after long years.

Watch video below: