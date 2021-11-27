Paul, Peter Okoye To Perform Together On Stage December 18

Nigerian artistes, Peter Okoye (aka Mr P) and Paul Okoye (aka Rudeboy) popularly referred to as PSquare have taken to their social media to announce their first time on stage together after going separate ways.

The artists have been separated for 5years and recently came back together few weeks ago and many of their fans are excited.

The two artists in separate posts on Instagram announced they will be headlining a music festival, livespotx.

The duo signalled the reconciliation of their differences through a post on their birthday, November 18.

With a picture of them, Paul posted; “Happy special birthday to us”

On his part, Peter posted; “It’s our Birthday!”.

Well, they are fully back and they are definitely going to rock the world.