Photos: Baba Suwe To Be Buried At Home In Ikorodu

Veteran actor, Baba Suwe who died on Monday 22nd November will be buried in his house in Elepe, Ikorodu, Lagos.

His Colleagues, Yomi King popularly known as Opebe was among mourners at late Baba Suwe’s residence.

The news of his death was reported by his son.

Getting resources from BBC, his death was reported by his child, Adesola Omidina, via online media. In the assertion, the veteran actor died on Monday, November 22 at age 63.

Well, Baba Suwe will be buried soon but he lives in the hearts of many.

See pictures below: