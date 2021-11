Crossdressers, Jay Boogie, Deevah and two others share sexy photos of their lingerie shoots.

They had a lingerie photoshoot and shared the photos on their social media pages this morning.

READ ALSO: Male cross-dresser Jay Boogie flaunts his ‘curves’ in new photos

Jay Boogie who is based in Port Harcourt came to the limelight after he shared series of photos on his Instagram page and left people wondering. He comes back with the same moment as he shares new pictures of him, Deevah and two others