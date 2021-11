The streets of Anambra were empty on the eve of the November 6 governorship poll in the state.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had initially declared a sit-at-home order in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, who is currently in detention.

However, on Thursday, the group made a U-turn and asked voters to go out en masse.

Our correspondents, who are currently on ground, went round the state and found empty streets.

