Photos From Damilola Adegbite’s New Book And Charity Organisation Launch

Actress Damilola Adegbite has officially launched her new book titled, “Reset: The Mind-Body Approach to a New You”.
The event was held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.
It was hosted by compere and actress, Chigurl.
The book is a self-help wholeness and wellness manual for anyone who feels like they have been or are still being knocked down by life and needs motivation and guidance on getting back up or staying up.
An emotional Damilola spoke about how she always wanted to be an actress.
As a young girl, she would play dress up and re-enact several scenes from movies she saw.
She also mentioned how her father, of blessed memory, supported her dream from the onset.
Reading excerpts from the book, she highlighted how her journey started.
Let’s take a look at some of the photos she took: