Photos From Damilola Adegbite’s New Book And Charity Organisation Launch

Actress Damilola Adegbite has officially launched her new book titled, “Reset: The Mind-Body Approach to a New You”.

The event was held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was hosted by compere and actress, Chigurl.

