Photos From Iyabo Ojo Mother’s Memorial

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo gave her mother a befitting memorial ceremony today, 21st November 2021.

The film star has been getting support from her colleagues and friends as they send her money and gifts.

Iyabo buried her mother in November 2020 few days after her death which occurred on November 21.

READ ALSO: Tiwa Savage Splashes N500K On Actress Iyabo Ojo

She was buried at Ebony Vault Cemetary, Ikoyi, Lagos State and it was attended by some her colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Well, today is her mother’s memorial and many have come together to support her and also celebrate with her.

Although she is yet to share pictures from the event but many of her friends have shared some photos to give hints on what is going on.

See pictures below;