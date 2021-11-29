PHOTOS: Malaika Surprises His Mom With New House
Fuji star, Sulaiman Alao Adekunle Malaika a.k.a Ks1 Malaika, has gifted his mum, Alhaja Rukayat Mojirayo, a house.
The artist shared a video showing the second he shocked his mum with the wonderful house he worked for her. He composed;
READ ALSO: Ex-Boyfriend, Alao Malaika, Snubs Sikiratu Sindodo In Public (Video)
”I took her round the building and showed her the flats we have there. I now handed over all the keys to her saying, IYE (mum) this is the house I built for you…
She was shocked because she never had any idea I was doing this.
ALHAMDULILAH..
Congratulations Alhaja Rukayat Mojirayo..
I love you IYE and I will continue to In shaa Allah.”
Watch below a video showing his mum’s excitement after he presented the keys of the house to her