PHOTOS: Malaika Surprises His Mom With New House

Fuji star, Sulaiman Alao Adekunle Malaika a.k.a Ks1 Malaika, has gifted his mum, Alhaja Rukayat Mojirayo, a house.

The artist shared a video showing the second he shocked his mum with the wonderful house he worked for her. He composed;

READ ALSO: Ex-Boyfriend, Alao Malaika, Snubs Sikiratu Sindodo In Public (Video)

”I took her round the building and showed her the flats we have there. I now handed over all the keys to her saying, IYE (mum) this is the house I built for you…

She was shocked because she never had any idea I was doing this.

ALHAMDULILAH..

Congratulations Alhaja Rukayat Mojirayo..

I love you IYE and I will continue to In shaa Allah.”

Watch below a video showing his mum’s excitement after he presented the keys of the house to her