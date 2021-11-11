Political Solution On Kanu, Igboho Not Ruled Out: Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has stated that the Federal Government may consider all kinds of solutions, including political ones, in order to resolve the crisis surrounding separatist agitations in Nigeria.

He gave the indication on Wednesday in an interview with journalists in Abuja on the pardon granted to Boko Haram insurgents while leaders of other separatist movements are facing prosecution.

Journalists asked to know whether the Federal Government was not disposed to a political solution to the separatist agitations of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu; and Yoruba nationalist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho.

Malami responded that although such consideration was not yet on the table, the government would not mind taking a shot at it.

“As far as the security situation is concerned and as far as governance and this administration is concerned, you cannot rule out all possibilities. But then, there has to be an approach for government to consider,” he said.

The minister, however, stated that he cannot be pre-emptive at this stage by stating clearly that reconciliation was being considered without an approach being made.

He said, “We will look into it (approach) for the purpose of looking at its weight, the authenticity of it, the good faith associated with it and then bring about the considerable factors relating to the negotiations or otherwise.

“So, it is not a conclusion that one can outrightly make without juxtaposing associated facts relating to the reconciliation; there has to be an approach and then a counter consideration.”