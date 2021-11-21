Political Thuggery Turns Good People Away From Politics – Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has expressed that violence and political thuggery were discouraging good people from joining politics and contributing toward the development of the country.

He said this at the weekend in Gombe when he paid a solidarity visit to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, alongside Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, on behalf of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), over the recent political skirmishes in the state.

“As political leaders we have the responsibility to protect the lives and property of the people, so, we shall not, under any circumstance, involve ourselves in promoting or supporting violence that will ultimately lead to injury or even deaths,” Masari said.

He appealed to political leaders, regardless of their party and interests, to demonstrate decorum, maturity and calmness in their political activities.