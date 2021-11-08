Politicians Jostling About 2023 Eyeing Uncertain Future – Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has expressed that politicians who were already jostling for political positions ahead of the 2023 general elections were eyeing uncertain future.

Adeboye wondered why politicians had started making preparations.

He noted that no one should be certain about the future, stressing that the future belonged to God.

He spoke during the church’s monthly first Sunday telecast.

Speaking on the topic ‘The great expectations’ Adeboye said expectations varied from individuals and situations.

He said for a student, the expectation would be to graduate, adding that for a pregnant woman, it would be safe delivery.

Also Read: N100bn Not Enough To Conduct 2023 Polls – INEC

Adeboye stated that it is unsafe for anyone to say his ambition is to become president, when the individual is unsure about tomorrow or the existence of the country.

He said, “This is 2021; some people are already getting ready to kill themselves over 2023. They don’t even know whether there will be 2023. They don’t even know whether they will still be around.

“There is nobody here who can say for sure that he will still be around by tomorrow, nobody. It is God who determines who will still be around by 2023.”

“Someone said to me, ‘sir, who do you think will be president in 2023?’ I said, ‘president of where?’ He said, ‘president of Nigeria’. How are you sure there will be Nigeria in 2023? How are you sure? Can you swear? I pray there will be; so you don’t misquote me but, are you sure?”