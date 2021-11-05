Pretty Mike Advises Fans Who Tattoos Their Celebrity Crush On Their Body

Socialite Pretty Mike has taken to Instagram to advise fans, especially Nigerians who tattoo their celebrity crush and role models on their bodies.

Tattooing celebrities on bodies has been the latest trend as many are doing it for different reasons, for instance, seeking attention.

In the post he made, Pretty Mike asked why some of these tattoos can not be done in a small and cute way rather than drawn so big and ugly.

“I have a question for these so called fans especially in Nigeria that tattoo their celebrity crush or role model or whatever on their body. Why don’t you guys ever do it small and cute? Why draw it so big and ugly???”

He concluded by advising those who wants to indulge in such act to tell their artist to make the drawing look fine and make it worth it.

Mike said: “Even if the person you’re going to draw on your body is ugly tell your tattoo artist to make them look fine whilst drawing their faces on your body, make it worth it for the goodness sake!!!..”

See post below: