Probe Motive Behind Siege To Odili’s Residence, Wike Tells IG

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali to unravel the real motive behind the recent invasion of the residence of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili.

The governor stated that it was curious that weeks after the obnoxious invasion of Justice Odili’s residence, the magistrate who issued the search warrant had not been interrogated to account for his action.

Wike stated this when he led a delegation of Rivers’ elders and elected representatives to the IGP at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Wike commended the IGP and his team for the arrest of some of the suspects involved in the condemnable invasion.

He, however, charged the police to get to the root of the matter in order to ensure that all those directly or indirectly involved face the full wrath of the law.

The governor said, “We believe we should get to the root of this matter and anybody who is directly or indirectly involved should face the wrath of the law. It does not matter the person’s position.

“That is the only way somebody can stop saying if a Justice of Supreme Court, second in command, could face this, what about the ordinary people? I am quite confident that you will unravel whatever that has happened.”

Wike expressed concern that if all culprits are not arrested and prosecuted, law abiding citizens will be reluctant to grant access to their residence to anyone that brandishes a search warrant at them.

“Nobody has said anything about the magistrate, and we believe that the magistrate is not unknown,” he added.