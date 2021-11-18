Psquare Reunion: This Is The Best Birthday Present… Anita Okoye Says

Anita Okoye has taken to her social to pen down beautiful message to celebrate her husband, Paul, and his twin brother, Peter, as they turn a year older today November 18.

The two was the talk of the town after they reunite and celebrated their birthday after ending a 5-Year Feud.

In her post, the mum of three shared some of the lessons learnt after the famous brothers settled their five-year rift.

Anita wrote: ”Dem be 1 no be 2!! Happy Birthday Ejima! This is best birthday present either of you could receive! Thank you for letting me have such a great relationship with both of you independent of your rift…I am delighted I didn’t let your coconut heads let me choose sides…There’s a lesson here – Do not EVER involve yourself in a tiff that doesn’t concern you AND Don’t let social media and the opinion of those who do not matter define your situation!Let God guide you! Love Wins!! Happy Birthday @peterpsquare & @iamkingrudy”

