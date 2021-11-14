Real Warri Pikin Honour’s God With Her Words

Comedienne Real Warri Pikin has taken to her social media to appreciate God with the words of her mouth.

She classified her fans with “Area’ which carries the compliment of “Lout”.

She showers gratitude towards God through her social media.

READ ALSO: Why I married my husband despite the fact that he was earning N30k — Comedian Real Warri Pikin

Waaripikin special Thanksgiving was speculated to her sister who was diagnosed with cancer many months ago.

“Area! Many months ago my sister was diagnosed with cancer…. Thou the battle wasn’t easy one but las Las cancer came back touch ground” and God just dey run am.

She gave God a special regard by calling him ” Odogwu”

See post below: