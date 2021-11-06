Reality TV Star, Henry Arnold On What Most Women Want From Men

Henry Arnold has revealed what most women want from men in a relationship.

Taking to his Insta-stories, the actor said that most women want men to chase them to pay their bills and he pointed out that those that always find excuses saying it is because you are dating small girls are the culprit.

Although, Henry did not give reason as to why he made the statement but definitely he might have want to share some of his thoughts.

READ ALSO: Ultimate Love Star, Arnold Visits Bobrisky At His Home (Video)

His assertion sparked mixed reactions from Instagram users and they shared their thoughts on it with some opposing his assertion.

Henry wrote: “What most women want, I said most not all o, is for you to chase them to pay their bills. And you see those that always find excuse saying it’s because you are dating small girls, they are culprit. Anayways I love this game”

See screenshot below: